A video shows a school resource officer used his own body as a shield to protect a student from punches during a chaotic brawl that broke out at Meadowbrook High School in Virginia on September 23.

The fight occurred in the afternoon when a large number of students engaged in a savage brawl in one of the school’s hallways. A few staff members including a school resource officer attempted to end the chaos but were heavily outnumbered by the students fighting.

At one point in the madness, the school’s Resource Officer Anthony Bowen “used his body to shield a young man from a mob attacking a student. The officer was struck several times in the process,” according to a Facebook post from Chesterfield County police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz.

“This officer conducted himself bravely, selflessly, and without regard for his own well-being,” Katz wrote on Facebook. “That’s how our people are expected to perform and with rare exception, that’s how we conduct business.”

“I’m proud of this officer, thankful for his service, and want to make it known exactly why I remain committed to ensuring our children remain safe within their learning environments,” Katz added. “Thank you, Anthony.”

Many of you have undoubtedly seen the video that’s been making its way around social media of the large fight -… Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Friday, September 24, 2021

The school was placed on lockdown as the fight was so chaotic ABC 8 reported. According to the outlet, eight to ten students were detained after the madness, but the cause of the fight remains unknown.

A heavy police presence was required from Chesterfield Police Department, but no weapons were used in the fight, no arrests were made, and thankfully no students were injured according to NBC12.

Marcie Terry, principal of Meadowbrook High School wrote an email to the families of students after the bedlam. “I sincerely appreciate that the great majority of our students were not involved, but we are very concerned about those students who engaged in the altercation,” Terry wrote. “Not only did this disrupt the instructional setting and dismissal, but there are serious consequences for those who may have been involved.”

“As you talk with your child, please let school administration and Chesterfield Police know of any additional information that may be important,” Terry added.

Colonel Katz highlighted the importance of school resource officers in his Facebook post regarding the brawl.

“Reasonable people can disagree about the role of officers in school; however, only an unreasonable person can make the argument that students are safer in schools when officers are removed from assignments where they can build relationships with the youth in our community and come to the aid of others when threatened with violence…which, unfortunately is a common feature within all modern social endeavors,” wrote Katz.