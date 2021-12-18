VIDEO: Fire Destroys Majority of North Carolina QVC Distribution Center

A massive fire in the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, drew a major emergency response early Saturday.

The center is on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64 and the blaze caused multiple alarms when it began shortly after 2:00 a.m., WRAL reported.

Traffic was blocked off around the building while fire engines and tanker trucks arrived. Multiple agencies went to the scene, and officials were still working to gather information on what caused the blaze.

Authorities told reporters all the employees were evacuated to safety.

“As far as we know right now, there was no one was hurt, and no one lost their life here,” Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans noted. He also confirmed the main portion of the building had been destroyed in the fire.

Video footage showed smoke filling the sky over the distribution center:

Near sunrise, the damage was more clearly seen, and in addition to the smoke, a large portion of the building was caved in, the WRAL article read.

A worker told the outlet they heard the alarm sound and went outside to find flames coming out of the building.

A photo appeared to show the severely damaged facility:

The QVC distribution center in Edgecombe County has been the scene of a large fire this morning. Attached is a photograph from Telegram Tarboro and Edgecombe County reporter John Walker. Posted by Rocky Mount Telegram on Saturday, December 18, 2021

The Princeville Volunteer Fire Department also shared photos of the scene:

Dispatched out for mutual aid, personnel from Princeville Fire Department are on scene of the working fire that has… Posted by Princeville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021