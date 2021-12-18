VIDEO: Fire Destroys Majority of North Carolina QVC Distribution Center

A massive fire in the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, drew a major emergency response early Saturday.
The center is on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64 and the blaze caused multiple alarms when it began shortly after 2:00 a.m., WRAL reported.
Traffic was blocked off around the building while fire engines and tanker trucks arrived. Multiple agencies went to the scene, and officials were still working to gather information on what caused the blaze.
Authorities told reporters all the employees were evacuated to safety.
“As far as we know right now, there was no one was hurt, and no one lost their life here,” Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans noted. He also confirmed the main portion of the building had been destroyed in the fire.
Video footage showed smoke filling the sky over the distribution center:
Near sunrise, the damage was more clearly seen, and in addition to the smoke, a large portion of the building was caved in, the WRAL article read.
A worker told the outlet they heard the alarm sound and went outside to find flames coming out of the building.
A photo appeared to show the severely damaged facility:
The QVC distribution center in Edgecombe County has been the scene of a large fire this morning. Attached is a photograph from Telegram Tarboro and Edgecombe County reporter John Walker.
Posted by Rocky Mount Telegram on Saturday, December 18, 2021
The Princeville Volunteer Fire Department also shared photos of the scene:
Dispatched out for mutual aid, personnel from Princeville Fire Department are on scene of the working fire that has…
Posted by Princeville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021
“And equally important, pray for the employees of QVC and their families who [sic] livelihood will be directly affected/impacted by this fire,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce addressed the situation in a social media post early Saturday, writing that it was saddened to learn of the fire at the QVC distribution center:
We are saddened to wake up to the news of the terrible fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount. We don’t…
Posted by Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 18, 2021
“We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2500 families will be affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders,” the group said.
In an update Saturday, WRAL’s Adam Owens said first responders were still working to put out the fire:
Many first responders continue to work to put down the massive fire at the Rocky Mount Distribution Center. At the moment, we do not have word of any injuries. #WRAL #QVC #Edgecombe #NC
Posted by WRAL Adam Owens on Saturday, December 18, 2021
“At the moment, we do not have word of any injuries,” he reported.
