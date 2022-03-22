WATCH: Tornado Spins Pickup Truck Around on Roadway in Texas

A tornado tried to lift a truck into the air in Elgin, Texas, on Monday and the person inside eventually drove away from the scene.

Video footage showed the moment the tornado slammed into the pickup truck in the middle of a roadway, WFLA reported Tuesday.

When the twister hit, the truck fell on its side and spun around as large debris swirled in the dark cloud above.

Moments later, the red vehicle righted itself and the tornado appeared to continue on its path as the truck drove away down the road:

“In the City of Elgin, at least three people have been injured and dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed,” the WFLA article said.

Tornados cut a path through the area on Monday amid severe weather sweeping across Central Texas, and KXAN reported a spotter confirmed a twister touched down in the southwest part of Elgin.

The outlet’s Jim Spencer spotted another tornado as it died out then morphed into a funnel cloud.

Meanwhile, aerial video footage showed a tornado causing damage and sending debris flying in Elgin, with roofs being torn off as the storm ripped through the area:

“This is kind of representative of what we’re seeing this afternoon, these tornadoes are spinning up, they’re fizzling out really quickly, but then you might have another two or three come out of the same supercell,” Spencer noted.

“This is really unusual for us, a tornado outbreak,” he added.

Photos showed the aftermath of the damage in Elgin, Jarrell, and Round Rock with buildings torn apart, debris scattered across parking lots, an overturned car, and a battered white truck:

TORNADO AFTERMATHStrong storms moved through Austin and Central Texas on Monday night. These photos show damage in… Posted by News 4 San Antonio on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

KVUE said early Tuesday the severe weather threat expired in Central Texas and had moved eastward, adding no deaths had been reported in the area.