A couple in Massachusetts received a verdict of nearly $5 million against a country club after enduring the dangers posed by flying golf balls.

NBC News reported Monday:

A Plymouth County Superior Court jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million in December, finding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the couple’s home from a constant barrage of bad golfing, court records showed. The Tenczars originally sued both Indian Pond and Spectrum Building Inc., which built their new home in Kingston, about 40 miles south of downtown Boston. They settled with the builders, leaving Indian Pond Country Club as the sole defendant.

Indian Pond described itself as a place with impeccable service, friendliness, and also a place where people could relax and unwind, according to its website.

A photo showed the couple standing outside their home, looking into a broken window with the golf course in the background:

“The continuous threat of golf ball strikes occurring at any time prevents the Tenczars from the use and enjoyment of their property,” the complaint said.

They have experienced several broken windows, the lawsuit continued, and one instance in 2018 “struck a window in the home shattering the glass and terrifying the plaintiffs’ young daughter and resulting in the Tenczars contacting the Kingston Police Department to file a report.”

Their children reportedly had to wear bicycle helmets when going outside for playtime.

Athina said it was similar to “gunshots, when they hit the house,” and Erik noted, “It’s been emotionally taxing on us.”

Meanwhile, the judgement was reportedly being appealed as the defense claimed the $4.93 million was excessive.

The house was located near a leftward curve in the course, therefore, golfers would try to clear the tree line. That resulted in the house being hit, the family claimed, but they hoped the issue would be corrected after the tee box was moved back.