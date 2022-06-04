A Florida man who was preoccupied by a woman performing oral sex while he was driving crashed his SUV head-on into an oncoming FedEx truck, according to officials.

The collision occurred Thursday evening before 7:00 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street, Local 10 reported.

When Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the couple naked, the local outlet noted.

While the two FedEx employees sustained only minor injuries, the driver was reportedly injured due to the sexual act that was occurring during the collision, according to the FLFR. The female passenger also suffered only minor injuries.

As of yet, no one involved in the incident has been charged, Local 10 reported.

Breitbart News has reached out to the FLFR and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for comment.

Breitbart News reported in 2019 that another Florida couple, who had been arrested for riding their bicycles while intoxicated, allegedly engaged in sex in the back of a police car after the arresting officer briefly stepped outside of the vehicle.

In 2016, a Houston man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a female passenger before crashing his vehicle, Breitbart News reported at the time.

