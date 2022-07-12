Watch: Child Yells ‘Shut Up B***h,’ Swings Repeatedly at Minneapolis Cop

A disturbing recently released video shows a young child repeatedly swearing and hitting a Minneapolis police officer and his colleague.

The incident occurred at 600 Block on Lawson Avenue in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on July 6 at around 7:40 p.m. as officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), along with the members of the Saint Paul Police Swat and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), conducted a search warrant for Deon Dailey, 36, according to the MPD.

Watch (Viewer Discretion Advised):

Dailey was arrested and booked for Probable Cause Aiding an Offender that was in connection with a homicide investigation.

The child in the footage, whose face is blurred and is only wearing underwear, can be heard twice yelling, “shut up, bitch,” at a Minneapolis police officer before turning to a colleague, who is wearing an ATF vest, saying, “shut the fuck up.”

The child then points to the feet of the official wearing the ATF vest and says, “you got those ugly-ass church shoes.”

A bystander is also audibly heard referring to one of the black officers as a “deep-fried Oreo head,” a racial slur suggesting that the black officer is acting as a white person, presumably for being associated with law enforcement.

An MPD spokesman stated to Breitbart News:

MPD officers interacted with a group of young children at the scene and video recorded by a bystander has become the subject of scrutiny. Officers understand that we meet many people during some of the worst moments of their lives. In these situations, professionalism, care, and empathy are our guiding principles.

It remains unknown if the children were connected to Dailey or anyone involved with the homicide case and search warrant. The MPD noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

Although the video footage is only 30 seconds long, Alpha News, a local independent outlet who released the footage Saturday, noted there are two more minutes of footage. The outlet also claimed there were more children swearing at the officers, allegedly kicking and throwing rocks at the cops as well.

The Twin Cities metro region was ground zero for the nationwide Black Lives Matter riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, which was then followed by a crime surge across the area.

The death of Daunte Wright also occurred in nearby Brooklyn Center in April 2021, again resulting in riots in the region.

As Breitbart News reported in June, homicide rates in Minneapolis were documented to have increased by more than 100 percent since 2019, before the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter riots.

Breitbart News also reported that after the death of George Floyd, “25 percent of Minneapolis police officers either retired or quit,” which created multiple personnel problems for the MPD.

“The behavior of these children is eerily similar to the behaviors of rioters who burned and looted Minneapolis two years ago,” Sheila Qualls of Alpha News wrote.

Qualls went on to further opine that the type of behavior displayed in the video is “essentially training [the children] to disregard societal norms of behavior and hindering them from achieving success in life. In short, we’re cultivating future criminals.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.