McDonald’s and Dairy Queen Face Off in Hilarious Sign War in Missouri

A McDonald’s restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri, decided to provoke a local sign war with a nearby Dairy Queen, resulting in some hilarious insults being traded between them.

The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce documented the two fast food restaurants trading jabs via their signs in a Facebook post on Friday.

McDonald’s took the first shot at the dessert company, saying, “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war[?]”

“We [would], but were 2 busy makin ice cream,” Dairy Queen responded.

“That’s cute. Our ice cream makes itself,” McDonald’s replied. However, this gave the dessert company the setup to poke fun at a problem that has made the iconic burger company the butt of many jokes.

“You mean it actually works[?] Shocker,” Dairy Queen responded, in reference to the running joke that McDonald’s ice cream machines are constantly broken.

The running joke does have some merit, as the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into the broken ice cream machines last year, Breitbart News reported.

McDonald’s brushed off the icy response, replying, “Wow salty just like our world famous fries.”

The two restaurants continued to sling more barbs at each other before Dairy Queen jokingly threatened to “flip” the burger company in what appeared to be the final insult.

“Behave or we’ll flip you like our blizzards,” the dessert company wrote.

Other local businesses got in on the sign wars as well.

“Ice Cream Machine Broken? We have a loan for that,” a local bank wrote.

Wendys also took a shot at McDonald’s french fries, saying, “Hot and crispy fries don’t arch.”

Despite the insults traded with one another, the participants in the sign war were happy to give the local community something to laugh about.

“Marshfield is such a close community, we’re all like family here,” Randy Bryant, local Director of Operations at McDonald’s, told Ozarks First.

“Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said it’s hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity, so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what’s better than an old fashion sign war?!”

