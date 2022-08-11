A doorbell camera at an Evansville, Indiana, house recorded an explosion that shook the surrounding area on Wednesday, killing three individuals.

The incident happened at a residence on North Weinbach Avenue, and the doorbell video appeared to have been taken from across the street, WSILTV reported Thursday.

Neighbor Maddie Struble shared the clip from her Ring camera and also told followers she and another family member were not home at the time. She also said the house was unlivable.

“Our hearts go out to the people across the street who lost their lives from this tragic event,” Struble wrote.

In the clip, a loud sound was heard and the camera was covered for a moment as debris fell to the ground and all over the porch. Smoke was seen moving through the sky in the distance:

To our family and friends, we cannot thank you all enough for reaching out about the explosion. Luckily, Trevor and I… Posted by Maddie Struble on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Three people lost their lives during the incident and a fourth person was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, the WSILTV report said.

“39 homes sustained damage in the blast, with 11 homes set for demolition after being deemed uninhabitable,” the outlet continued.

However, what caused the initial explosion had yet to be determined.

Video footage from another angle caught the moment the blast occurred, while an aerial view showed officials at the scene.

There appeared to be nothing left but debris scattered all over the lot, in neighbor’s yards, and across the street:

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was at the scene Wednesday to investigate but local police had not commented, Fox 32 reported.

In a social media post, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he joined officials on Weinbach Avenue following the incident.

Images showed crews standing in the middle of the debris. The home in the background did not have any walls and the roof was severely damaged:

With @EvansvillePD, @EvansvilleFD, @EVV_EMA82, AMR and Building Commission on North Weinbach Avenue. Our first responders and city departments will continue to keep residents in the Willemette Village/Wesselman Park neighborhoods safe and informed. pic.twitter.com/n0RhQY6zkd — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) August 10, 2022

“Our first responders and city departments will continue to keep residents in the Willemette Village/Wesselman Park neighborhoods safe and informed,” Winnecke wrote.