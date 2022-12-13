The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for a Connecticut family of a police officer who fell in the line of duty.

Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte, a ten-year veteran, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence incident in Bristol on October 12. He responded with two Bristol police officers, including Alex Hamzy, who was also shot and killed, and Alec Iurato, who sustained severe gunshot injuries and underwent surgery, according to Tunnel to Towers.

The suspect was also fatally shot in the violent incident.

Demonte is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

In the days after Demonte’s death, Tunnel to Towers announced that they would pay off the rest of the mortgage held by the family.

Through the Fallen First Responder Home Program, the foundation helps the families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who fell in the line of duty or to a 9/11-related illness. Tunnel to Towers aims to “ensure stability and security” for families facing sudden and tragic losses.

As the Demonte family was going into the first Christmas season without Dustin, Tunnel to Tower’s chairman and CEO Frank Siller met with the family last week to provide comfort but also to share some exciting news.

“We are proud to have fully paid the remaining mortgage for Sergeant Demonte so that his family can continue to live in the home they shared,” Tunnel to Towers said in a statement.

“It was important for me to deliver this news in person, to show Laura that while it seems that the world has moved on, we have not forgotten her husband’s sacrifice,” Siller said in a statement via Fox News.

Laura Demonte, Dustin’s wife, was elated by the foundation’s surprise and expressed her gratitude toward the foundation.

“Tunnel to Towers is more than a foundation that pays your mortgage. They truly care, are there for support, and can relate to the struggles and hardships of losing a loved one,” said Laura Demonte upon being delivered the gift.

“Mr. Siller is such a kind and comforting soul. He offered some of the sincerest words that I’ll never forget,” she added.

Since the foundation was established, it has honored over 600 mortgage-free homes to families of first responders, including over 200 homes in 2022 alone.

