A first grader who has severe developmental issues and is unable to walk received a life-changing gift from a local Secret Santa.

Juan is from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lives with his single mother, grandma, and three other siblings, according to East Idaho News. He was born with permanent developmental issues and physical disabilities and has limited use of his arms and hands as well as being unable to walk.

Juan had been using a stroller since preschool to move around the school he attends. Unfortunately, earlier this month, his stroller broke down while he was being loaded onto the school bus.

With Juan’s mother unable to carry him due to a recent back surgery, his grandmother has had to carry the stroller from the family house to the bus so he can attend school.

Juan does not have a wheelchair, and his family cannot afford to buy him one.

A local secret Santa recently heard about Juan and his family’s situation and wanted to bless them in a meaningful way.

Juan and his family were gifted a $5,000 credit to buy a brand-new wheelchair. In addition, they also received $1,000 to build a ramp down the steps of their home to make it easier to move the wheelchair in and out of the house.

When the family received the gifts from East Idaho News on behalf of Secret Santa, his mother was in disbelief. She told the outlet that she “never expected” this to happen and that it was a “miracle.”

Social media users were also touched by the life-changing gift.

“What a precious little boy! He and his family are so deserving of Secret Santa’s blessings,” one user commented on Youtube.

“The shock and surprise on Mom’s face were so evident. Santa, these children are people with feelings and dreams,” another user said. “Thank you for helping this child to attend school.”

The local Secret Santa, who is giving away $1 million to eastern Idaho families in need, has also spread some Christmas cheer to other Idaho residents this winter.

Some of the gifts presented due to his generosity this Christmas season include a minivan to a single mother of eight children, who was previously using an unreliable vehicle, and a $10,000 check to the mother of a son who is suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

