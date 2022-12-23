An Idaho teenager got a surprise at the restaurant where he works when he received a big tip from a local Secret Santa.

Isaiah, who is from Idaho Falls, recently had to withdraw from high school and work full-time to provide for his family as his mother is set to undergo surgery, according to East Idaho News. Isaiah’s sister, Ivette, also works part-time while attending school to help their mother out.

Their mother will be unable to bring a paycheck home for about six weeks, which has put both siblings through a lot more adversity than most of their peers.

Despite their circumstances, the family still works hard each day without asking anything from anyone.

When a local Secret Santa heard about this family’s story, he sent an East Idaho News crew to go undercover and order food from the Pizza restaurant where Isaiah was working and surprise him.

After the crew finished their meal, East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton presented Isaiah with $3,000 in gift cards to a local superstore to buy groceries, clothes, and other needed items on behalf of Secret Santa.

Then Isaiah received a check that covered his family’s rent for the next six months. He was visibly shocked when upon opening the gift.

“Thank you guys so much; I really appreciate it,” Isaiah said with a big smile. “You don’t know how much this helps my family and my mom.”

Commenters on YouTube were wowed by Isaiah’s hard-working attitude and were heart-warmed by Secret Santa’s gifts.

“What an amazing kid, giving up his education to put his family first at this tricky time. His mum has done an amazing job in bringing him up with such great values,” one user wrote.

“Man this may be the best one yet. What a great young man. His mom should be very proud,” another user wrote.

The local Secret Santa has been giving away $1 million worth of gifts to eastern Idaho residents in need this Christmas season, spreading joy to several deserving families like Isaiah’s.

In one instance, a family that had lost everything, including their dog, in a fire that burned down their home received a $10,000 check, a $5,000 certificate for furniture, and a $3,000 gift card for groceries from Secret Santa.

In another instance, a single mother of eight children was blessed with a brand-new minivan from Secret Santa because their previous one had become too unreliable.

