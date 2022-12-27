The blizzard that hit the northeast over the weekend also took the life of a 22-year-old woman in Buffalo, New York.

The family of Charlotte, North Carolina, native Anndel Taylor told WSOC-TV she was caught in the storm while driving home from work in Buffalo, the outlet reported Monday.

Taylor informed family via a group chat that she was trapped in the snow and also shared video taken from inside her vehicle.

“She was telling my sister that she was scared,” Shawnequa Brown, her sister, recalled.

After the young woman called 911 she waited for crews to rescue her, but they were unable to get to her location. According to her mother, Wanda Brown Steele, her daughter was planning to rest for a while then try walking home once the storm calmed.

However, she was later found dead inside the vehicle after being in the car for what her family believes was nearly 20 hours.

It seemed that everyone who tried to rescue her also became trapped. “Fire department, police, everybody got stuck,” commented Tomeshia Brown, the young woman’s sister.