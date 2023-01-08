A Virginia inmate was honored Tuesday with a Citizen’s Service Award after saving a deputy who was choking on his food.

Curtis Harrell and a few other inmates at the Chesapeake Corrections Center were recently participating in a workforce program, where retired deputies teach different skills to help inmates have better opportunities in finding employment once released.

During a lunch break, Deputy Robert Rensch was eating a sandwich when he suddenly started choking on it. Harnell at first thought Rensch was having a stroke before he realized what was going on.

“At that time, I gave him the Heimlich,” Harrell told WTKR 3. “It took a little while, but eventually he coughed up what he was choking on. It was the longest 60 seconds of my life.”

Coincidentally, it was Rensch who taught Harrell the Heimlich maneuver, as he teaches inmates first aid training. The Heimlich maneuver is the recommended first-aid technique for choking, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“When you can’t breathe, that’s a bad feeling,” Rensch told WAVY 10. “I was trying not to panic, but I motioned for him to come around and he knew exactly what to do.”

For his heroic actions, Harrell was awarded the Citizen’s Service Award at the Chesapeake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Harrell told WTKR 3 that he would not hesitate to save Rensch’s life.

“Anytime you can save a life, you should. He’d do the same for me,” he said.

This was not the first time an inmate had saved the life of a deputy suffering a medical emergency.

In August 2020, six Georgia inmates noticed a deputy was suffering a life-threatening and alerted other deputies, 11 Alive reported. The deputy’s life was saved, and it was noted that the incarnated men’s actions helped save his life.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.