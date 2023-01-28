VIDEO: Dozens Hurt in 85-Vehicle Pileup on Icy Wisconsin Interstate

Multiple people were hurt on Friday during a traffic pileup as snow and ice blanketed the roadway in Wisconsin.
Over twenty people were treated for injuries they suffered amid the initial crash, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Video footage taken from inside a driver’s car shows multiple semi trucks crushed against each other. One semi’s cab had gone up in flames:
We have wild new footage of a terrible accident from Friday morning. This occurred on I-39/90 in southern Wisconsin. The accident involved dozens of cars and multiple injuries have been reported. A heavy snow band caused near white-out conditions, contributing to the accident. pic.twitter.com/vBGoKH5q3q
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 28, 2023
The wreck occurred at 12:30 p.m. in Rock County near Beloit. The Wisconsin State Patrol detailed the incident in a social media post Friday at 8:20 p.m.:
At approximately 12:31pm, on Friday January 27, 2023, the Wisconsin State Patrol received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-39/90 in Rock County around Milepost 181 between Beloit andJanesville.Upon arrival, Troopers found the interstate blocked in both directions. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Avalon Road and northbound traffic is being diverted at Shopiere Road. Travelers are advised to avoid the area, while State Patrol and supporting agencies assist motorists involved, investigate the crash and work to clear the roadway.
Snow ice, and whiteout conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, the agency noted.
The state patrol’s followers expressed concern over the incident, one person writing, “Prayers for all involved including all the first responders caring for those folks!!”
Aerial video footage over Janesville shows the long line of vehicles at a standstill, and Fox Weather reported visibility dropped to approximately an eighth of a mile for 20 minutes before the crash:
In its final update Friday at 9:45 p.m., the state patrol said all lanes of Interstate 39/90 had reopened after the pileup between Beloit and Janesville.
“Initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. 21 people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 1 fatality was reported in an unrelated crash,” the agency said.
More snow was expected to fall in the area on Saturday, the AP report concluded.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.