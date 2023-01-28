VIDEO: Dozens Hurt in 85-Vehicle Pileup on Icy Wisconsin Interstate

Multiple people were hurt on Friday during a traffic pileup as snow and ice blanketed the roadway in Wisconsin.

Over twenty people were treated for injuries they suffered amid the initial crash, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Video footage taken from inside a driver’s car shows multiple semi trucks crushed against each other. One semi’s cab had gone up in flames:

We have wild new footage of a terrible accident from Friday morning. This occurred on I-39/90 in southern Wisconsin. The accident involved dozens of cars and multiple injuries have been reported. A heavy snow band caused near white-out conditions, contributing to the accident. pic.twitter.com/vBGoKH5q3q — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 28, 2023

The wreck occurred at 12:30 p.m. in Rock County near Beloit. The Wisconsin State Patrol detailed the incident in a social media post Friday at 8:20 p.m.: