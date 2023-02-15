An Arizona couple who first met one another in high school called off their divorce on Valentine’s Day, according to a report.

Amie and Aaron, who had initiated divorce proceedings, officially canceled their divorce on Valentine’s day at a courthouse in Maricopa County, Arizona, ABC 15 reported.

The couple told the outlet they had first developed feelings for one another in high school, but being in different grades discouraged the two from acting on those feelings, according to ABC 15.

However, as they told the outlet, the attraction was clear and very much shared, with Aaron saying Amie was “smoking hot,” and Amie describing the young Aaron as “dreamy.”

Now, 30 years later, Amie and Aaron have entertained that ‘what could have been’ crush through a mutual high school friend. Posted by ABC15 Arizona on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Many years later, each by then divorced with children, the two reconnected with the help of a mutual friend, per ABC 15. They married a year after initiating their long-delayed romance, according to the outlet.

Their reunion, however, did not immediately end happily ever after as the process of integrating their lives — complete with two sets of children and romantic histories — proved challenging and strained their relationship.

But after seeking counseling, they decided they wanted to give their marriage another shot, per the outlet.

“I just think, love can conquer all,” Amie reflected to ABC 15. “We’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

As Aaron handed Aime a bouquet of flowers outside the courthouse, it was clear these two love birds had come a long way in the 30 years since they were each other’s high school crushes.

