14-Year-Old Portland Labrador Survives 23-Foot Fall into Manhole

A 14-year-old Portland dog is reportedly uninjured after suffering a 23-foot fall down a manhole.

Portland Fire and Rescue announced Friday that their crews arrived on the scene for a “confined space rescue of Labrador retriever Tess.”

Crews on scene of confined space rescue of Labrador retriever Tess. PIO en route to scene — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) March 17, 2023

KGW 8 reported the dog, Tess, is a 14-year-old labrador who had fallen roughly 23 feet into a manhole in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland around 10:00 a.m.

Citing Tess’s owners, the outlet indicated the dog fell while the manhole was uncovered for an inspection.

“She just walked up expecting a treat and just went over the edge and disappeared,” Larry Beutler, one of Tess’s owners, told KGW 8. “So that was quite a shock.”

#yourportlandfirefighters rescued a 14-year-old lab named Tess this morning at SE 9th and Lambert. Environmental… Posted by Portland Fire & Rescue on Friday, March 17, 2023

Beutler told KPTV that material at the bottom of the hole insulated Tess from the fall.

“Fortunately, there was leaves and mud at the bottom so she had a very soft landing,” he explained. “So we looked down, we had a light, and there’s no ladder down there, no way to go down there, but we saw that she was doing okay.”

Portland Fire and Rescue later confirmed Tess had been removed from the manhole, “The Labrador has been safely extricated from the hole. PIO [public information officer] arriving to scene shortly.”

A video posted by KGW 8’s Eric Patterson showed the dog being lifted from the manhole while wearing a harness as a crowd of neighbors and first responders watched. After being freed from the harness, Tess approached her owner, looking happy to have made it back to the surface.

KGW 8 noted Tess emerged uninjured.

Linda Beutler expressed gratitude for the firefighters, calling them “heroes,” and even found humor in the situation, per KGW 8.

“We just want to tell other dogs, don’t be like Tess. Don’t be like Tess,” she said. “Don’t just walk up to people and expect to get treats because you might fall in a hole.”