Report: Chicago PD Twitter Investigated for Liking Travis Tritt’s ‘Anti-Trans’ Post

The Twitter account for the Chicago Police Department reportedly liked a so-called “anti-trans” post and officials are looking into the matter.

“A spokeswoman for the department confirmed Thursday that a complaint was being investigated by the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

An image posted online appeared to show the account had liked a post from Wednesday by country music star Travis Tritt:

Tritt announced this week he will no longer have Anheuser-Busch products on his touring hospitality rider in response to the company signing transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to a lucrative endorsement deal, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

Tritt wrote in a social media post, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Breitbart News reported Sunday the executives who sell Bud Light beer chose Mulvaney, whom the article described as as a formerly gay man pretending to be a woman, as a spokesman.

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

The outlet said Mulvaney has morphed into the “leading face of transgenderism” in America since he claimed to be a woman and received the backing of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris:

Many executives have also picked him as a quasi-female spokesman to help sell several fashion and consumer-product brands — despite his failure to sell himself to potential romantic partners. … Mulvaney’s sudden new fame is fueled by the Democrats’ desire to be the champion of minorities, and by progressives’ semi-religious faith that government can help people transform themselves — regardless of genetics — without significant risks.

In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Tritt told his followers he went on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 1990s.

“That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer,” he explained:

In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

“Such a shame,” Tritt concluded.