Report: Chicago PD Twitter Investigated for Liking Travis Tritt’s ‘Anti-Trans’ Post

The Twitter account for the Chicago Police Department reportedly liked a so-called “anti-trans” post and officials are looking into the matter.
“A spokeswoman for the department confirmed Thursday that a complaint was being investigated by the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
An image posted online appeared to show the account had liked a post from Wednesday by country music star Travis Tritt:
Chicago PD’s Twitter team probed by internal affairs for liking Travis Tritt’s viral trans boycott tweet https://t.co/9ys18K4fPm pic.twitter.com/HiepwnR9Bi
— New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2023
Tritt announced this week he will no longer have Anheuser-Busch products on his touring hospitality rider in response to the company signing transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to a lucrative endorsement deal, Breitbart News reported Thursday.
Tritt wrote in a social media post, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”
I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.
— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023
Breitbart News reported Sunday the executives who sell Bud Light beer chose Mulvaney, whom the article described as as a formerly gay man pretending to be a woman, as a spokesman.
Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺
The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can celebrating his 365 days of girlhood.
(This is not April Fools, it’s actually real)
🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023
The outlet said Mulvaney has morphed into the “leading face of transgenderism” in America since he claimed to be a woman and received the backing of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris:
Many executives have also picked him as a quasi-female spokesman to help sell several fashion and consumer-product brands — despite his failure to sell himself to potential romantic partners.
…
Mulvaney’s sudden new fame is fueled by the Democrats’ desire to be the champion of minorities, and by progressives’ semi-religious faith that government can help people transform themselves — regardless of genetics — without significant risks.
In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Tritt told his followers he went on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 1990s.
“That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer,” he explained:
In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.
— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023
“Such a shame,” Tritt concluded.
