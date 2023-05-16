Alleged Drunk Driver Puts Dog Behind Wheel After Being Pulled Over

An alleged drunk driver attempted to switch seats with his dog after being pulled over late Saturday evening in Springfield, Colorado.

A Springfield police officer watched the driver maneuver his dog into the driver’s seat before exiting the passenger door saying he had not been driving the vehicle, the Springfield Police Department Facebook page reported. Police pulled him over after he was clocked driving 22 miles over the speed limit in a 30 miles per hour zone.

“The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer,” the post said.

He didn’t get very far, and was apprehended 20 yards from his car.

The man had two warrants out for his arrest in Pueblo, a town three hours west of Springfield, and was booked at Baca County jail for his warrants. He is also charged with “driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.”

And as for his accomplice?

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning,” the post said. The canine is currently staying with a friend while his owner spends time in the doghouse.