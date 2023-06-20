A Colorado fire department recognized an 11-year-old boy for his bravery in saving his mother’s life when she experienced a medical emergency last year.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Monument Fire Department on Monday presented Sawyer Ryan with the 911 Local Hero Award on Monday, Fox21 News reported.

Last August, Sawyer’s mom, Sarah Ryan, fell unconscious after experiencing a number of fainting spells. No adults were around to help. It was just Sawyer, his two brothers, and their dogs, so Sawyer had to step in quickly to save his mom’s life.

“That day when it was just us [Sawyer and his brothers] Mom felt a little dizzy, and she thought she was going to faint again. … She told Skylar [Sawyer’s 13-year-old brother] and me, ‘hey, if anything happened, if she passes out, to call 911,’” Sawyer told the Fox News affiliate.

Congratulations Sawyer! Proud to have you helping serve our community! Posted by Monument Fire Protection District on Monday, June 19, 2023

Sawyer followed the 911 dispatcher’s instructions which included counting his mother’s breaths and ensuring her head was tilted back to keep her airway open.

Sawyer received the award in front of his friends and family. His mother said she could not be more proud.

“He did such an amazing job on the call, it just made me feel so proud, knowing that he can handle that kind of situation,” Sarah told the Fox affiliate.

El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal said Sawyer is a hero.

“It was for Sawyer’s courage and dependability in a crisis that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and El Paso County and Teller 911 Authority presented him with this 911 Hero Award,” Roybal said.

The 911 Local Heroes Award is meant to recognize youth who called 911 to either save a life or report a crime.

“Since 1999, the organization has recognized hundreds of children throughout the nation for their 9-1-1 heroism,” the website stated. “It is our hope that every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada will declare the month of May (before children begin summer vacation) and also September (as children return back to school) as ‘911 for Kids Education Month.'”