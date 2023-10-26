Watch: Daredevil Motorcyclist Lucky to Be Alive After 140-mph Crash

A motorcyclist is “thankful” to be alive after a daredevil attempt to speed at 140 mph down a busy Florida highway left him with more than 20 bone breaks and fractures.

The 27-year-old biker, who goes by “Street Demon PC” on social media, uploaded a harrowing YouTube video Saturday showing his near-death experience after he slammed into the back of a pick-up truck and got sucked up underneath the body of a semi-truck.

The four-minute video shows Street Demon PC picking up serious speed on a Honda CBR600RR motorcycle as he heads down Interstate 95 outside Daytona Beach.

As the footage progresses, the biker is seen approaching more traffic, which he weaves in and out of without signals. Within the last 30 seconds of the recording, he darts around multiple trailer trucks only to find himself crashing into the back of a black GMC truck, knocking him unconscious.

Things become even more frightening for viewers when the incapacitated speed demon is seen being knocked off of his bike and underneath a large white semi barreling down the highway. The mounted camera is sent flying to the side of the road, and the video turns black.

A clip of the footage with dramatic music over it went viral on X, pulling in more than 25.5 million views.

Street Demon PC clarified in the YouTube description that the accident occurred four months ago and was “clearly” his own fault.

“Too much confidence for too little skill. Thankfully made it out alive, and didn’t lose any limbs,” the motorcyclist wrote before listing his serious injuries:

20+ fractures in my face, broke arm in half in two different places, collapsed lung, broken rib, two fractured spine discs. I’ll be back to ride again one day, but not like I used to. Riding like I did was fun as hell, but I want to have fun for a long time.

The video, which garnered more than 155,000 views as of Thursday, left viewers in disbelief.

“If I were you I’d dedicate the rest of my time showing bikers why they shouldn’t ride like this. It’s fun but just not worth it man. Glad to hear you made it out alive. Don’t take it for granted,” one commenter replied.

“Remember you can always go to a race track if you want to race or have fun. There’s a team of doctors and ambulance drivers ready to assist asap if you fall, and no trucks to flatten you,” another user wrote. “The countless motorcyclists that died riding recklessly didn’t get a second chance. You did.”

Other bikers advised Street Demon PC to stop taking risks like he did in the video.

“As a rider for more than 30 years, I was shocked after seeing this. Ok it’s a long boring road but weaving between traffic at that speed is dangerous. I’m sorry you had to learn it the hard way and hopefully bikers take notice,” a YouTube user wrote. “Bikes are fun but also dangerous. I don’t know at what stage you’re in your rehab but I hope it’s swift and you return stronger and I know you can’t wait to get back on it. Get well soon.”

Street Demon PC, whose Instagram account boasts more than 17,000 followers, took to the social media platform to apologize for putting “random innocent lives on the line.”

“Putting my life on the line, being as reckless as I was, wasn’t even the issue. I put random innocent lives on the line,” the unnamed biker said. “I was being risky as usual and got too close to the truck and he closed the distance between us. I panicked and it was too late.”

“If you’re a rider please take this video as a sign and a warning. We love what we do and if you want to keep doing it just keep in mind not everyone gets a second chance… Ride safe brothers and sisters,” he concluded.