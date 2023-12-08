‘Wonderful’: Idaho Woman with Breast Cancer, Heart Failure Shocked by Secret Santa Gift

The viral “Secret Santa” of Idaho is still shocking locals with his generosity, this time surprising a couple struggling with severe health issues with some much-needed help.

Married couple Melinda and John are both ill and are doing their best to get by, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

Life has been hard since Melinda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, and more recently, heart failure. With all her medical scares, she is still the home’s breadwinner as her husband’s rare medical condition has caused him to suffer from mini-strokes and “life-threatening seizures,” landing him in the hospital.

On top of everything, the couple’s dryer recently stopped working and their washing machine is more than two decades old.

“They are doing their best in making it on their own,” the local outlet reported.

Fortunately, an anonymous donor who teamed up with the East Idaho News team to give $1 million to deserving people this Christmas season heard of their story.

Reporter Nate Eaton and his camera crew paid Melinda a visit at her home with gifts in tow.

“Oh my goodness,” the stunned woman said when she opened a gift certificate for a brand-new washer and dryer.

The couple can pick out any set they want and have it delivered and installed free of charge, Eaton said.

“That would be wonderful!” Melinda exclaimed. “Thank you!”

As if she wasn’t surprised enough already, Eaton handed her the second present.

The woman appeared to be shocked beyond what words could express when she opened the box to find a check for $5,000.

“Wow… More money?! Oh I could use this, thank you,” she said.

She continued to profusely thank Eaton and the Secret Santa before hugging the reporter.

The Secret Santa has been surprising Idaho residents since November, including a struggling widow, a grieving mother, and a father of a newborn with a severe heart defect.