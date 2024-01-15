A veteran of World War II and the Korean War celebrated his 101st birthday at a Hooters restaurant in El Paso, Texas, on January 5.

Purple Heart recipient Harry Perez Cerezo decided to do something slightly different to mark his big day by spending it with the waitresses at the eatery, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The young women sang to him and presented him with a big cake and a special hat featuring their signatures.

“It was our honor to celebrate Harry’s 101st Birthday! Harry spent 22 years serving his country and is a Purple Heart recipient and World War II and Korean War Veteran! Everyone go wish Harry a Happy Birthday,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post on January 7.

Photos show the veteran with his arms around the young ladies while they stand behind a table where photos of Cerezo during his time in the military are displayed:

According to Cerezo’s niece, Josie Ramirez, he was so happy during the party, which included all of his loved ones, that he cried.

“He liked the atmosphere, the girls, and the customers. Everybody was coming in and buying him a drink or greeting him, and he really enjoyed all of that. He took it all in,” she recalled.

The veteran plans to spend every birthday from now on at the restaurant. The Post article noted he was 17 years old when he joined the military and served in the two wars.

“He was shot in the back in Korea, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart,” the report said, adding he later became a U.S. Postal Service worker until he retired. He has been living by himself since his beloved wife passed away in 2018 but takes care of himself by exercising and eating modest amounts of food.

Social media users quickly offered their well wishes to the veteran, one person writing, “HAPPY Birthday! Thank you for your service!”

