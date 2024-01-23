Firefighters made quite the save on Monday when their truck spun out of control in an Imperial, Missouri, neighborhood.

The clip, recorded by Katelynn Voisey, shows the Rock Community truck headed down a slight incline on the street, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

No one could have guessed what happened after the truck hit an ice patch.

“Holy shit!” someone screams from behind the camera as the fire truck slides off the street and into a nearby yard. The massive vehicle continues spinning around before a loud crash is heard.

However, the truck then slides perfectly into a driveway and comes to a halt as neighbors watch in shock, trying to catch their breath after such a tense moment.

“I told you there was ice, man!” someone else yells off-camera:

DONT LEAVE YOUR HOUSE TODAY- Car hit my car and then landed on a fire hydrant. Then the pick up hit the car and then… Posted by Katelynn Voisey on Monday, January 22, 2024

“Car hit my car and then landed on a fire hydrant. Then the pick up hit the car, and then the fire truck slammed the blue car past my car and used it as a buffer to not hit that guy’s house. Very scary moment today!” Voisey wrote in her social media post.

Additional video footage shows the truck spin out and hit what appears to be a vehicle parked in a driveway before coming to a stop:

NEW: Fire truck in the St. Louis area makes a near-perfect slide into someones driveway as winter weather continues to slam the midwest. 10/10. No injuries were reported however a parked car was reportedly hit according to Fox 2. Last night, St. Louis was hit with an ice… pic.twitter.com/O6d8GLFJv2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024

Officials said no one was hurt during the incident.

The Fox report noted, “The National Weather Service had warned that the end of the freezing rain didn’t signal the end of slick roads. Officials also warned residents of ongoing hazardous driving conditions into the evening.”

Social media users quickly commented on Voisey’s video, one person writing, “Engineer did a damn good job and quick thinking at controlling what he could with a 20-ton truck on pure ice.”

“Thank God that firetruck missed the houses!! Good lord, that’s terrifying!! Thank you to all the men and woman [sic] that work for our emergency services, risking their lives for us when we need them!” another user replied.