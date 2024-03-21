A mailman and a chihuahua in the Hoffman Estates area near Chicago have formed an unlikely friendship that has warmed countless hearts.

The tiny pup named Frannie knows exactly what to do every morning when one of her favorite people, Dan Larsen, shows up at the curb, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday.

The little dog runs into her mailman’s arms for pets and hugs, a sweet scene Frannie’s owner, Lisa Laskey has captured on camera and in photos to share online.

An image posted Thursday shows Frannie looking adoringly into the face of Larsen as he sits in his official vehicle. Anyone viewing the picture cannot help but smile.

“Back in the arms of her bestie!” the caption reads:

The tiny dog and mailman met in October 2021 when Laskey and her husband, Dwayne, brought her home from a boutique pet store and asked Larsen, who was on duty at the time, if he wanted to greet her. It was love at first sight.

“Every time I see her, it’s like the very first time. It doesn’t get old,” Larsen said of the sweet dog.

In a social media post Wednesday, Frannie’s family said they were proud of her because she had completed 400 “FranDan Runs.”

“We only counted when she ‘ran’ to Postman Dan, since the beginning. Shes had more than 400 visits, but we didn’t count any days that she stopped or stayed on the porch,” the post reads:

Video footage shows Frannie bolting out the door toward the object of her affections, who then picks her up for a cuddle.

“There’s an organic love between Dan and Frannie that you can’t deny,” Laskey said.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the sweet relationship, one person writing on the post about the 400 runs, “She is a little sweetheart, so precious. Congratulations Frannie we all love you and Postman Dan.”

“So dang cute! Both of them!” another user commented.