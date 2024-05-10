Residents of a neighborhood in Chino Hills, California, are searching for answers after a hidden camera disguised as a rock was found directly across from several homes.

The device that was buried in the dirt was found by James Dimapasok’s neighbor, a discovery which struck fear into his entire family, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Dimapasok downloaded the video from the camera and realized it contained footage of the person who buried it. That individual was wearing gloves at the time. Now, Dimapasok is worried the intent was to case the area for robbery.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case, and Dimapasok said he is adding extra security to his own house.

He wanted the suspect to know that “I have no money… So whatever you’re doing, if it’s money or whatnot, I got nothing and I don’t know why you’re doing it. Just stop.”

More video footage taken from across the street where the camera was placed shows the suspect riding a scooter, per KCAL.

Another neighbor said, “It’s scary, it’s really scary,” when she was interviewed about the discovery. “You’re supposed to feel safe in your own home and in your neighborhood but then something like that happens and then you really don’t know anymore. Times have changed,” she added: