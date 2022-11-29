An illegal alien is accused of placing a hidden camera in the shower of his wife’s teenage daughter’s bathroom.

Horacio Minero-Hernandez, a 39-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation after his wife found a video camera in a light fixture in the shower of her teenage daughter’s bathroom.

The woman told police that Minero-Hernandez was remodeling their home’s other bathroom and had told her to have her daughters shower in the bathroom where he allegedly hid the camera.

Police allege that Minero-Hernandez admitted to his wife in a phone call to putting the hidden camera in the girl’s shower. Minero-Hernandez, though, told the woman that the placement of the camera was a “mistake” and suggested there was “something wrong” in his head.

While being questioned, Minero-Hernandez told police he never watched the teenage girl take a shower, alleging that the hidden camera did not work.

Jail records reviewed by Breitbart News show that Minero-Hernandez continues to be held in Davidson County Sheriff’s Office custody with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

