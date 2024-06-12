New York Farm Worker, 28, Killed by Aggressive Cow

A 28-year-old New York farm worker has died after being charged by an aggressive cow while tending to a newborn calf, officials said.

The deadly incident took place on Sunday at Flack Farm in Lisbon when Flor Lopez was taking care of the calf, NBC 5 reported.

A nearby cow charged and struck her several times, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Lopez was transported to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, where she died.

An official autopsy is pending and an investigation has been opened by the sheriff’s office.

Flack Farm is located in the northeast portion of New York, near the border of Ontario, Canada.