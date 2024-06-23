71-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant Contestant

A 71-year-old beauty pageant contestant has made history as the oldest woman to participate in the Miss Texas USA competition.

Marissa Teijo joined nearly 100 other ladies over the weekend to compete for the title of Miss Texas, and to go on to represent the state in the August Miss USA pageant, according to the Daily Mail.

“I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant,” Teijo, of El Paso, wrote on Instagram along with a headshot. “In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.”

Videos shared by the contestant show her working out in the gym to maintain her abs that she proudly shows off for athletic wear sponsorships.

“No shortcuts, train hard, see results,” Teijo wrote on another video of her lifting weights.

Despite her pride and joy found in competing, Teijo has garnered some negative backlash.

“I am 70. This is just silly. She is a walking ad for plastic surgery,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

“It’s Texas. The bar isn’t very high,” said another.

Even with the haters, Teijo still has fans of her own.

When competing in El Paso Fashion Week in October 2023, Instagram commenters wrote that she was their “goals.”

The Miss Texas USA pageant was underway in Houston on Friday, with the final results rolling in on Saturday,

This year’s crown went to Aarienna Ware, who was Miss Dallas in 2023.

While Teijo didn’t win, she still made history.