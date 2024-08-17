A generous trucking instructor in Minnesota is making sure community members have the skills they need to gain a better future.

Tom Gilliam owns CMV Tutor LLC and he is offering free commercial driver’s license (CDL) training courses for people who are homeless, KTTC reported on Wednesday.

Tom Gilliam said he wants to give back to the community. “It changed their lives literally; they’ve got a new course in life," said Gilliam. https://t.co/AZePVS7R8y — KTTC TV (@KTTCTV) August 14, 2024

Gilliam, who has training locations in Eagan, Rochester, and Onalaska, Wisconsin, has his sights set on giving those individuals a helping hand so they can get jobs.

The courses help students learn manual transmissions so they can find employment driving manual commercial trucks once they learn all they need to know.

He said, “Some of my previous students when they got the CDL were so excited. It changed their lives literally; they’ve got a new course in life.”

Social media users who read his story showered praise on Gilliam for his efforts, one person writing, “This is what a TRUE PATRIOT looks like. Someone who loves their country so much they are working to lift up the Entire Population and ensure the Nation is Stronger as a Whole Nation.”

“Tom is a great guy!! Had him as an instructor before! Great guy,” another user commented, while someone else said, “Thank you for helping others to be able to help themselves to a better life, may God Bless you!”

In a letter posted to his website, Gilliam said candidates for the program must be able to obtain or have a regular vehicle license, pass a DOT driver’s physical, pass the commercial learner’s permit, be currently drug-free, be homeless or destitute, and unable to meet current financial needs.

“I will accept recommendations from halfway houses, homeless shelters, counselors that know this person is indeed in dire straits and homeless or destitute. I wish to help those that have literally reached the end of their rope and have nowhere else to turn for help,” he explained.