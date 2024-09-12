WATCH: Texas Officers Rescue Children from House Fire in Nick of Time

Two police officers in Vidor, Texas, rescued a seven-year-old and nine-year-old in the nick of time when their home caught on fire on Tuesday.

The officers were the first on the scene once a fire was reported a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. at a home on Pin Oak Street, 12 News Now reported on Thursday.

At the scene, the boys’ mother informed the officers, Michael Stephenson and Ashton Moss, that her two young boys were trapped in a bedroom of the mobile home.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the blaze had fully engulfed the residence. However, the officers did not hesitate to rescue the children from extreme danger.

Stephenson and Moss quickly dislodged an air conditioner from a window and helped the children climb out to safety.

“Less than a minute after the officers got the kids out of the burning home, the room was engulfed with flames that could be seen coming through the windows, Carroll said,” per the 12 News Now article. One image shows one of the boys crawling out of the window while another shows smoke coming out of the house: When everyone was a safe distance from the burning home, one of the officers asked the younger boy if he was okay, to which he replied, “Thank you for saving me.”

The children were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to KFDM.

Following the rescue, Carroll said, “The Vidor Police Department would like to commend Officer Michael Stephenson and Officer Ashton Moss for their heroic actions that saved the life of 2 children.”

In February 2022, two children were rescued from a fire at an apartment in Mesa, Arizona, thanks to a heroic citizen and police officers who acted swiftly to help them, according to Breitbart News.