Police: Kentucky Woman Cooked Victim’s Remains in Oven, Body Suspected to Be Mom’s

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly cooking parts of her mother’s dismembered body.

Torilena May Fields, 32, was taken into custody from her Robertson County home following a standoff on Wednesday after a man working at a nearby property reported a body lying outside, WKYT reported.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the call shortly after noon and found a deceased woman in a Mount Olivet backyard on Brierly Ridge Road, officials said in a press release.

The witness said he believed the body was that of Trudy Fields, adding that he had last seen her on Tuesday with her daughter — who he claimed had attempted to cast spells on him and his coworker.

“Troopers attempted to make contact with a female inside the residence but received no response,” the state police said, leading them to obtain a search warrant for the home.

Fields was finally removed from the house and arrested nearly 11 hours later and “charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse,” a police update reads.

A search of the home resulted in body parts being found in the oven, with WKYT highlighting that the “pot was still warm to the touch.”

More charges may be filed after further investigation, police noted — though they did not confirm if the remains were Trudy’s.

“It’s unthinkable, really, to end up ending up that way,” Mt. Olivet resident James McFarland told the local outlet.

“To me, where is the mindset of the person at that point? Was she really even mentally stable enough to know what she was even doing?” he continued, adding that the presumed victim, Trudy Fields, was the “sweetest lady you could be around.”

The younger Fields remains at the Bourbon County Detention Center and is set to be arraigned on Monday.