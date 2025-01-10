San Francisco Gets 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Two Aftershocks

Bay Area Californians awoke to a 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning as their Los Angeles counterparts continued to battle against raging wildfires.

The minor quake struck near San Francisco at 7:02 a.m. local time, the New York Times reported, citing data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

While the magnitude was originally reported as 3.7, seismologists will review the data and could revise that number, the outlet noted.

At least two aftershocks have hit the area since the initial quake, according to SFGATE.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie (D) quickly released a video statement on social media assuring his constituents that the “city government is prepared for whatever comes our way”:

“I want to assure everyone in San Francisco: we are prepared for events like this morning’s earthquake. As we monitor the impact, I am working with our first responders to ensure we are using best practices to keep our city safe in the event of a natural disaster,” he captioned the clip, posted to X.

Lurie, who entered office just two days ago after being elected in November, also named a new fire chief on Friday morning, announcing that San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Battalion chief Dean Crispen will replace Sandra Tong. Former Mayor London Breed appointed Tong in September, KTVU reported.

Bay Area social media users began posting in shock of experiencing an earthquake while one of their state’s other major cities burns: