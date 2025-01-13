Report: Palisades Fire Predicted to Have ‘Human Origins’

The Palisades fire, which has been described as being one of the most destructive in California’s history, likely has “human origins,” according to a report published Sunday.

Sources, who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on the “condition of anonymity,” explained that the Palisades fire “appears to have human origins.” The Skull Rock area located on the Temescal Ridge trail is reportedly being investigated as being “a potential starting point” for the Palisades fire.

Prior to the Palisades fire, there had been a smaller fire on New Year’s Eve, which was reportedly started by fireworks. The site of the New Year’s Eve fire was reportedly in “the general area” of the well-known hiking trail that is popular with teenagers and hikers, sources told the outlet.

The sources also told the outlet that officials were investigating the proximity of the New Year’s Eve fire to the Palisades fire and “whether that could be the cause”:

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told The Times that officials are aware of the earlier fire and its general proximity to the Palisades Fire. They are looking into whether that could be the cause. Because the area is frequented by the public, the sources said it’s possible a new fire was somehow sparked there on Jan 7.

As Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak previously reported, fireworks that were set off on New Year’s Eve led to a small fire that may have caused the Palisades fire with the help of “high winds.” Though at the time “authorities had not confirmed the cause of the blaze”:

Authorities had not confirmed the cause of the blaze as of this writing. However, there is a persistent problem of fireworks in the Palisades, where people from other parts of Los Angeles sometimes set off fireworks in open spaces.

According to CalFire, there are currently three active fires. The Palisades fire, which has affected 23,713 acres, is 14 percent contained; the Eaton fire, which has affected 14,117 acres, is 33 percent contained, and the Hurst fire, which has affected 799 acres, is 95 percent contained.