A plane crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reportedly led to a large explosion and several buildings on fire, according to several reports.

ABC6 News reported that the crash occurred near “Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard” a little after 6:00 p.m.

In a post on X, Steve Keeley, a reporter with Fox29 News Philadelphia, posted a video showing several police cars responding to the plane crash, and debris could be seen on the ground of a parking lot.

Other videos showed flames and smoke coming from the alleged plane crash.

Debris and “smashed cars” were reportedly seen.

Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that two people were on the plane and that there are multiple injuries.

The plane crash occurred near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, according to several reports.

Three homes and multiple vehicles are reported to have been hit and caught on fire, according to NBC10, WDEL.com reported.