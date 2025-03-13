Passengers Evacuate After American Airlines Flight Catches Fire

More than 100 passengers were evacuated after an American Airlines plane caught on fire while sitting at the gate at Denver International Airport in Colorado.

In a statement to Fox31 News, American Airlines explained that after American Airlines Flight 1006 had landed “safely” and taxied to the gate, the plane “experienced an engine related issue.”

The airline added that “172 customers and six crew members deplaned” and were “being relocated to the terminal.”

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline said in a statement to the outlet. “The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”

Videos posted to X showed black smoke and flames coming from the plane, and people could be seen walking away from it.

In another video, passengers could be seen standing on the wings of the plane.

The outlet noted that American Airlines Flight 1006 had taken “off from the Colorado Springs Airport,” and while it had been heading to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, it “was diverted to DIA.”