At least four individuals are injured after a driver crashed a Penske truck in Boston, according to authorities.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, with photos and videos showing the box truck sideways on a sidewalk between the building and a pole. Authorities are currently describing this as a “bad accident” with no evidence of a deliberate act at this point.

Boston EMS said in a statement that four individuals were transferred to hospitals, some of whom are critically injured.

“Boston EMS transported a total of 4 patients to local hospitals from the scene on Harrison Ave. 2 patients were taken by ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulances,” they wrote.

“2 patients were taken by BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances. 2 additional parties were evaluated on scene,” it added.

“The technical team, if you see the cab there, they actually had to cut the top of the cab and peel it back to get the driver out,” Deputy Fire Chief Steven Shaffer said of the incident.

“It was a bad accident, and hopefully those two people make it,” Shaffer added.

The Boston Fire Department shared images of the tragedy on social media.

“Companies responded to Kneeland & Harrison Ave for a truck that struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building,” it wrote. “Firefighters used extrication tools to removed the trapped driver from the cab of truck.”

Penske Transportation Solutions also released a statement on the incident, via 7 News Boston:

We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time.

This story is developing.