Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is not backing down on keeping his huge American flags flying high over his company’s locations.

The RV dealer has been faced with lawsuits from municipalities in several areas due to the size of the flags, but Lemonis is not letting that deter him, Fox Business reported on Saturday.

The most recent actions have come from officials in Greenville, North Carolina, and Sevierville, Tennessee.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Lemonis, who said the flags have been flying for 20 years, added, “This flag is not coming down. This is the third city in the last several years that tried to sue us to take the flag down. Threatening jail, a variety of other fines.”

Video footage shows the massive flags flying over Camping World locations:

According to Greenville officials, the flag is 3200 square feet and its pole is 130 feet high, which is nearly double what is allowed.

Meanwhile, Tennessee officials apparently have an issue with the pole’s height. In a statement, leadership said the city is not against patriotism. However, officials noted “excessively” tall structures may create distractions for drivers, become safety issues, and have an effect on the area’s scenic views.

In Greenville, leaders said the issue was not about removing the American flag but about making sure it was in compliance with the city’s code.

In 2019, Lemonis refused to take down one of the flags that was flying over his Gander RV business in Statesville, North Carolina, Breitbart News reported.

A Camping World near Stockton, California, also refused to take down one of the flags after officials told the company to remove it due to a purported safety issue and lack of a permit.

Despite the pushback, Lemonis said he is standing firm when it comes to his flags, stating, “I wasn’t born in this country. I emigrated from Beirut, Lebanon. Came here to Miami, Florida, and had an opportunity to live the American dream in this country.”

“I’ve put a lot of sweat and tears into building this business for my people, for the country. And it’s my love letter to tell everybody how grateful I am this country provided me an opportunity where it didn’t have to. To make money, to be a capitalist, to provide jobs in America,” he added.