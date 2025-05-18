Indiana State Police troopers helped deliver a baby on Interstate 65 on Saturday morning, WTHR reported.

Troopers responded to a medical emergency at around 8 a.m. southbound on the interstate in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, after reports that a woman in labor had pulled onto the shoulder of the road.

When troopers arrived, they found the woman in active labor, accompanied by the baby’s father and grandmother, according to an Indiana State Police-Lafayette District press release.

“It was evident that the baby wouldn’t wait. Troopers Fike and McCormick assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy right there on the side of the highway,” the release reads.

Shortly after the woman gave birth, EMS arrived on the scene and transported both the mother and baby to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The Indiana State Police commend Troopers Fike and McCormick for their quick response, steady professionalism, and composure during a truly unforgettable moment,” the district said.