Passengers on the world’s largest cruise ship were shocked when a water slide malfunctioned and left one person injured.

Video footage showed the tense moments.

The accident happened on the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas when an acrylic glass panel on the slide burst and water poured out of it, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“Did the person fall out?” someone behind the camera asks while moving toward the area underneath the slide. Others were heard yelling for crew members to “Stop the slide!” as water continued gushing out of the broken panel.

“No more slide! Stop the slide!” the man behind the camera shouts:

The cruise ship company said a man was hurt during the incident and received medical attention; however, it did not offer details of his injuries.

The company closed the slide and launched an investigation into what caused the breakage, the Post article said, adding, “The cruise departed Miami on Aug. 2 and is scheduled to return to port on Saturday after a tour of the Caribbean.”

The slide, called the Frightening Bolt, is the tallest drop slide on the ocean, per Good Morning America. The outlet’s video showed the gaping hole in the panel after the water was switched off:

Despite the scary incident, The Cruise Guy Stewart Chiron told the outlet “These slides, probably much more frequently than land-based, are continuously and constantly being inspected for any issues. If cracks are determined, these slides and attractions are immediately taken out of service.”

Still images show the broken slide and an aerial view of the ship:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “Reason 1,507 I will never get on a cruise ship…”

“This is why I don’t do water slides! Does it happen? Not often. But it does and knowing my luck it would happen with me on it,” someone else commented.