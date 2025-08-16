An airman was ejected recently from an F-15D Eagle flight before the aircraft took off from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The incident involved an F-15 from the 104th Fighter Wing and video footage shows what appears to be the passenger moving on the ground after being ejected, the Air Force Times reported on Thursday.

The passenger was reportedly a recruiting officer. The unplanned ejection occurred during what is called an incentive flight, which is a reward for service members. In the clip, the jet is seen making its way down the flight line after the mishap.

More video appears to show the moment of ejection before takeoff. The passenger is seen shooting out of the aircraft as a parachute deploys and helps land the individual on the ground nearby:

“According to a report by The War Zone, the 104th said the ground mishap occurred Tuesday afternoon and prompted a 36-hour safety standdown of all flight operations, which has now ended,” the Times article said.

“There were apparently no injuries caused by the unexpected ejection, although one service member was sent to the hospital for an evaluation, the 104th said,” the Times continued, noting officials are investigating what happened.

More video recorded the ATC audio of the ejection when requests came in to shut down the runway and a call was put out for a “ground emergency.”

In February a pair of crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it went down off the coast of California, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“The two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were first picked up by the Premiere Sportfishing vessel then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey,” AP noted.

According to its website, the 104th Fighter Wing supports domestic, humanitarian, and combat operations around the world.