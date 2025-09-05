A baby girl decided to enter the world beneath the glow of an American icon’s golden arches in August.

Alyce Rotunda was expecting her fourth child and when her contractions grew intense on her birthday, she and her husband left their other three children with her mother in Centreville and headed for the hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Fox News reported Friday.

During the 45-minute drive, the couple realized the baby was on her way and Rotunda’s husband, Kevin, decided to pull into the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Schoolcraft just before 3:00 a.m.

Rotunda said the thought of what was about to happen made her question her ability to give birth in such a place, but a second later she knew what had to be done.

The strong young mom said, “You just do what you have to do. There’s no sense in fighting anything.”

Despite the fact her husband has difficulty with the sight of blood, he caught the baby, named Matilda, when she emerged from her mother’s womb.

“He caught her, I had a huge sigh of relief when she, honestly, just fell out and immediately started crying,” the baby’s mom recalled, according to WOOD. Emergency crews arrived at the scene ten minutes later to take care of the family and get them to the hospital.

Matilda’s early birth (one week sooner than expected) was especially tense because Rotunda has Type 1 diabetes and has hemorrhaged in the past — and all of her pregnancies were considered high risk.

An image shows the baby with her loving family after such a swift birth:

Rotunda expressed her thanks that neither she nor her baby experienced complications, adding, “I wanted her on my birthday, but she decided to wait three hours, and she gave me a story regardless.”

A family member came up with the name “McTilly” for baby Matilda, and Rotunda said, “Everyone gets a kick out of it.”

Matilda is not the only baby to be born at the iconic American restaurant chain. When a young mom went into labor in a McDonald’s restroom in Fulton County, Georgia, in 2022, employees and her fiancé helped in the delivery. The workers later gave the baby the nickname “Little Nugget,” according to Breitbart News.