WATCH: Dad and Four-Year-Old Son Praised for Guarding Unlocked Candy Shop

A father and his little boy in Riverside, California, are being praised for their act of kindness at a shopping center when no one was watching.

Conner Smith and his four-year-old son Charlie were caught on surveillance footage standing outside a newly opened candy shop that had accidentally left its doors unlocked after closing, WBAL-TV reported Saturday.

When he realized no one was inside the Uptown Candy Shop, Smith told his son they needed to get help. The pair went to find a phone number to call for assistance and the clip shows a security guard arriving to lock up the shop.

When he realized the store had been left open and unattended, Smith said, “My first thought was that somebody is gonna take advantage of the situation, and then what if they want to close because they lose too much inventory and they can’t stay open? That would bum my kids out, which would bum me out.”

Shop owner Donia Farraj could not believe what she saw when she watched the security video, saying Smith and his son’s actions saved her business, WMAZ reported on Friday.

She posted the clip on TikTok to try and locate the pair, and it did not take long for the platform to accomplish that mission as the video went viral.

An image shows the father and son standing guard outside the shop:

When Farraj welcomed the family to her shop again after the incident, she told them, “Thank you guys so much. I just seriously cannot thank you guys enough.”

The incident was a good lesson about how it is always wise to do the right thing, even when no one is watching.

When the Smith family visited the store, Farraj made sure they left with lots of complimentary goodies for their actions.

In speaking of the reaction to the kindness he and his son showed a local business, Smith said, “It feels surreal, like I’m living in an alternate reality.”