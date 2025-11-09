Honda Recalls 400K Cars Due to Wheels Potentially Falling Off

Honda is recalling 406,000 of its vehicles due to a manufacturing problem that could cause the wheels to come off while on the road.

The voluntary recall centers around Honda Civics sold in the United States, Fox Business reported Saturday.

The affected models are years 2016 through 2021, and the company said, “Due to a manufacturing process error by a supplier, the steel lug seat inserts in aluminum accessory wheels may not have been installed (pressed) into the nut seating surface.”

“During normal vehicle operation, the lug nut seating surface may deform, which could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach,” the company added, also noting that if the wheel came off it increased the risk of a crash and people getting hurt.

USA Today reported the company explained that “someone at the wheel supplier’s factory in Italy moved a fence used to separate finished products from unfinished products. Some unfinished products were mistakenly placed in the finished product storage area and shipped, meaning they did not undergo the seat press-fitting and final inspection process.”

The company will contact owners of the vehicles in question so they can return them to a Honda dealer for inspection and replacement, if needed, at no cost.

“Honda said it has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries due to the faulty wheels,” the Fox article stated.

In December, Honda recalled over 200,000 SUVs across the nation due to a fuel filler neck issue, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The issue centered around specific Passports and Pilots.

The AP article explained that “the fuel filler neck can separate from the filler pipe in a crash, allowing gasoline to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.”

More recently, in June, Honda recalled over 259,000 vehicles due to a faulty brake pedal, per Breitbart News. That problem meant the brake pedal could “shift out of position and hinder braking,” the outlet said.