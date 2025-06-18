Honda Recalls 259,000+ Vehicles in U.S. over Brake Pedal Issue

Honda Motor recalled 259,033 vehicles in the U.S. late Tuesday due to a faulty brake pedal that can shift out of position and hinder braking.

The defect potentially raises the risk of crashes or injury, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advised.

Reuters reports this recall affects specific models, including the 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2023-2025 Acura MDX, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot. Car owners are advised to stay informed about developments to ensure their safety on the road.

There have been three warranty claims related to the recall and no reported injuries or deaths linked to the matter, according to the Japanese manufacturing giant.

About one percent of the 259,033 vehicles included in the recall likely have the defect, Honda estimated in a safety report.

Owners should bring their vehicles to a Honda dealership, where they can be inspected and the brake pedal assembly can be fixed free of charge, if necessary, the New York Post advises.

All owners of impacted vehicles will be notified by mail. Letters are expected to be mailed out on July 28, Honda said.