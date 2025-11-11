A woman in Idaho got a huge surprise recently when a Secret Santa heard she was in need of help after a cancer diagnosis.

The East Idaho News team, including Nate Eaton, recently showed up outside the home of a single mother named Ellie, who is battling cancer and had to have her leg amputated as a result, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Despite the hardships, Ellie has earned two degrees and creates jewelry and crafts to sell to support her family, all while inspiring others to remain positive.

Secret Santa sent Eaton to her home with “$500 to Amazon, $2,000 to a grocery store,” $1,000 in gas cards, and a $5,000 gift certificate to choose her own wheelchair. Needless to say, Ellie was surprised and grateful for the surprises that mean so much to her.

“I’m trying not to cry,” she told Eaton as he handed her the gifts. “I don’t know if I’m going to make it without crying,” she added.

Her tears began to flow when she realized Secret Santa was helping her get a wheelchair, as she had been saving for one. Eaton said he understood that if a person does not have a well-fitted wheelchair, it can be uncomfortable.

According to Physiopedia, “A properly fitted wheelchair provides comfortable seating and good back support, improving posture and ultimately optimizing function.”

Ellie told Eaton “Thank you so much” for the gifts and tried to hold back her joyful tears.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching video, one person writing, “What a lovely lady she is. All the very best to her.”

“These videos are heartwarming. It’s pretty amazing how we all celebrate recipients that we don’t even know. Ellie seems like such a lovely soul,” another person commented, while someone else said, “Secret Santa is the best!!! Such a sweet woman; I’m so glad she’ll be getting a comfortable, functionable wheelchair. Thanks, y’all!”