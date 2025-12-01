VIDEO: Leftist Portland’s ‘Tree’ Lighting Ceremony Avoids Saying the Word ‘Christmas’

Christmas got political in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night during the city’s 41st-annual holiday celebration.

Leaders and speakers at the event in Pioneer Courthouse Square avoided using the word “Christmas” and even referred to the massive Christmas tree as “the tree,” a move that disappointed many online, the New York Post reported Monday.

The square was crowded for the occasion that started off with a woman taking the stage while draped in a Palestinian flag. She then led the crowd in chanting “Free Palestine” before thanking them for responding:

Meanwhile, KOIN 6 covered the celebration but the outlet also referred to the event as the “Tree Lighting Ceremony.” The outlet did use the word “Christmas” in its headline:

According to the Post article:

Though the event seemed to lack the usual Christmas spirit that most U.S. cities embrace during the holiday season, the city made sure to trot out a Santa Claus, who posed with families and had a “sing-along of holiday carols,” which included “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Deck the Halls.” Nearly an hour into the ceremony, Mayor Keith Wilson addressed the crowd and brought out Santa Claus and the city’s representatives before switching on the 10,000 bulbs on the 75-foot-tall tree.

Social media users commented on the Post‘s story about the Christmas tree issue, one person writing, “It’s the Voldemort Tree — the tree whose name must not be spoken.”

“Try that in a small town. Heathens,” someone else replied.

More video footage shows the stage at the event with a banner above it reading “41st Annul Tree Lighting”:

However, one social media user decided to turn things around by declaring he was renaming it ‘The Christmas Tree.”

“It’s okay to say Christmas, but you guys don’t want to say Christmas because it’s for Christians, right? But if it was a Muslim thing you guys wouldn’t have any problem saying it. But Portland, this is the Christmas tree, the Portland Christmas tree. Let’s take back Christmas. Let’s not let them take Christmas from us,” he said:

It is pertinent to note a line of the lyrics to the traditional Christmas carol, “O Christmas Tree,” which highlights the beauty of the season and how the tree is one of its most-beloved and enduring symbols, according to classical-music.com:

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree, Of all the trees most lovely;

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree, Of all the trees most lovely.

Each year you bring to us delight With brightly shining Christmas light!

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas tree, Of all the trees most lovely.