WATCH: Plane Crashes on Top of Car as it Lands on a Florida Freeway, Only Minor Injuries

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Florida freeway this week, miraculously avoiding a serious crash — even though it set down on top of a car traveling below its flight path.

The emergency landing was captured by the dash camera of motorist trailing behind the aircraft as someone in the car is passing the time talking about “having jobs,” when he suddenly spots the twin-engine Beechcraft 55 descending in front of him.

“Holy shit,” he says. “Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness.”

The incident took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County near Cocoa around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Officials told news outlets there were two people aboard the plane: the pilot, a 27-year-old man from Orlando; and a passenger, a 27-year-old man from Temple Terrace, officials said.

Neither were hurt in the crash.

However, a 57-year-old woman behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry was taken to the hospital but received only minor injuries, an FHP spokesman aid.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and has not yet released a reason for the emergency landing.