U-Haul Truck Explodes in Idaho Parking Lot, Killing Driver

An apparent propane leak in a U-Haul truck resulted in a devastating explosion that took the life of a 61-year-old Idaho man who was in the vehicle.

The blast, according to news reports, took place shortly after 7 a.m. in the parking lot of an Old Navy store in Lewiston, Idaho, killing a man named Douglas Petersen, a resident from the city of Meridian, about 250 miles away.

The aftermath was captured on video after first responders arrived on the scene.

Lewiston is located in the northern part of the state next to the Washington state border.

Preliminary findings suggest it was accidental.

“At this time, there is no indication the incident is criminal in nature,” Lewiston Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell said in a statement.

The truck appeared to be carrying stored materials, including gasoline and propane tanks, according to the Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston Fire Department.

Debris from the explosion was scattered around the area, including some items flung and suspended in nearby trees.

The explosion caused some damage to nearby businesses, including Old Navy and a Courtyard by Marriott. No fire erupted after the blast, officials said.

The investigation into the blast is ongoing.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.