A food truck owner in Baltimore, Maryland, got a huge surprise when the mother of a man who took cash from his tip jar decided not to let the incident slide.

Muhsin Sarac streams his working hours online while cooking for customers, and he did not expect what happened on Friday to get so much attention, the New York Post reported Thursday.

A young man approached the food truck and ordered a cheesesteak as the owner told him he was live streaming everything that happened at the window.

However, when Sarac was preparing the man’s order, the customer was seen dipping his hand into the tip jar and allegedly taking out some cash.

“How much is it so I know what to put in?” the customer asked Sarac, who told him it was $10. The young man then said he needed to run to his car and walked away:

When Sarac returned to the grill, he asked his online community if the customer took some of the cash. “I think he stole the money,” he told them, laughing.

The Post article said Sarac was left about $30 short. When the police were called, they told Sarac they knew the customer. However, Sarac did not expect what happened four days later when a woman showed up at his food truck and said she was the customer’s mother. She was identified as Pastor Tonya Gray, according to CBS News.

“I’m his mother. How much did he take from you?” she asked Sarac who was clearly taken aback that she wanted to repay him the money.

He reluctantly told her the young man took about $20 and she insisted on repaying. “No, I’m going to pay because my son wasn’t raised like that… my son drinks, and when he drinks he does stupid stuff. I want to pay you back because you don’t deserve to be stolen from. You’re here to do a service. I appreciate it. He took it from your tip jar $30 go back to your tip jar,” she said, while replacing the cash:

“God bless you,” Gray told Sarac, adding she put her son in treatment and was praying he stayed and recovered. A grateful Sarac then gave Gray a hug.

When speaking into his camera, Sarac, who also posted the videos on his Instagram, told viewers, “Peace, love, respect… I love Baltimore!”

A Facebook user who said she knows Gray explained, “This is who she is every day, all day! She lives by the Golden Rule.”