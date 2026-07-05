An 11-year-old boy saved a man from drowning on Wednesday evening in Lexington, Kentucky, and his family is extremely proud of him.

When officers responded to a call about a drowning around 8:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, they learned Avory Woolery had pulled the man out of an apartment complex’s pool, WKYT reported.

When the initial incident happened, Avory said he dove into the water to rescue the man, who was later rushed to a hospital and whose condition was reported as serious.

The boy recalled, “There was this man in the pool, like unconscious underwater, almost shaking, maybe, and my adrenaline kicked in. I went underwater, I grabbed him up, his friend, I believe, put him on the floor and started doing CPR on him to try and save him the best he could, until somebody called 911.”

Avory noted that he took action when it appeared no one else knew what to do.

“Someone’s gotta do something. No one was doing anything, so I put on my goggles… I just felt really bad because there was no way that I was gonna let another man die today. He’s a human being he should be treated as such,” he told Local 12.

Avory’s father, Sean, was nearby when the emergency happened and said, “I’m proud of him. When I was walking up here, somebody said, ‘Thank you; you taught him how to swim.'”

The incident occurred just days before Avory’s 12th birthday, and he said the man was in seven-foot-deep water, according to Fox 56. He also told the outlet he hopes to become a lifeguard or first responder in the future.

The brave boy also acknowledged his upbringing, stating, “Shoutout to my parents for raising me right.”